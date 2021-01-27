Nebraska-Michigan State men’s basketball game moved to Feb. 6

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday that Nebraska’s upcoming game against Michigan State in East Lansing will now take place on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

The NU-MSU matchup will be the first game a two-game road swing, as the Huskers will take on No. 21 Minnesota in Minneapolis, on Monday, Feb. 8. Tipoff will be determined in the coming days and it will be shown on BTN.

The Huskers will return to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11, to take on No. 14 Wisconsin. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. and the matchup will be televised on ESPN2.

