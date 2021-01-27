Advertisement

Nebraska vs. Michigan St. game rescheduled for February 6th

The University of Nebraska basketball team competes in the Big Ten.
(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s pause will extend a few days longer than originally expected. The Huskers’ February 3rd game at Michigan State has been rescheduled for Saturday, February 6th. The contest will begin at 5:30 p.m. and be televised on BTN.

Fred Hoiberg is among approximately fifteen Nebraska Tier 1 personnel to test positive for COVID-19. The Huskers have not played since January 10th. Five of the Cornhuskers’ games have been postponed since that date.

