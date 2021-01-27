Advertisement

Neighbor saves grandparents, twin toddlers from house fire with minutes to spare

By WJLA Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJLA) - A Maryland man is being recognized for his efforts in helping to rescue a couple and their 18-month-old grandchildren after their house caught fire.

When a fire started in his neighbors’ garage late Saturday night, George Totoreanu caught sight of the flames from his window and ran to help. The former Army linguist banged on the neighbors’ door, where a grandmother and grandfather were watching their twin, 18-month-old grandchildren.

“The grandfather was a little bit in shock I would say,” Totoreanu said. “The flames from the garage were starting to hit the windows and the door.”

The flames were chewing through the roof, turning the brick black and gutting the townhouse. Totoreanu helped the couple and twin toddlers run out of the home in the nick of time.

“I was a little bit scared there at the end. Honestly, three minutes later, the house was pretty much all the way in flames,” Totoreanu said. “I was just thinking about how the kid doesn’t know what’s going on.”

It took 85 firefighters to put out the flames before the fire could destroy the neighboring townhomes. The firefighters believe the incident began because of an electrical problem in the garage.

The damage, which includes the grandparents’ car, is estimated to be more than $2.2 million, but everyone survived, thanks to Totoreanu.

“They may have lost material possessions, but they still have one another,” he said.

Totoreanu says there are three trees between his house and the house that was on fire. He says if this had happened in the summer, he might not have seen the flames so quickly.

Copyright 2021 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Janeke
LSO: Man burglarizes shed, gets car stuck in homeowner’s driveway
County crews started clearing gravel roads Tuesday at 5 a.m.
City of Lincoln crews shift to removing snow on residential streets
Pitches the ball against Ohio State
Luke McCaffrey enters NCAA transfer portal
Well below average high temperatures are in the forecast for today.
Another round of snow possible tonight
Lincoln Public Schools made the call to cancel school again on Wednesday due to winter weather...
LPS cancels class on Wednesday

Latest News

Cici's Pizza has filed for bankruptcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pizza buffet chain Cici’s files for bankruptcy
LIVE: White House COVID task force briefing
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg coaches his team in 2021.
Nebraska-Michigan State men’s basketball game moved to Feb. 6
Man booked in crash that killed ride-share driver, passenger
FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Ty Garbin is shown in a booking photo....
Man to plead guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan governor