Property taxes: rising valuations and where the money goes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Home valuations saw a steady increase across Lancaster County despite an ongoing pandemic and that’s due to a few different factors.

“Part of that is actual new construction growth in our community, that accounts for about 2.6 percent usually of the increase in the valuation,” said Sherry Wolf Drbal with the city’s finance department. “The remainder of that is the increase in the value of an existing property.”

The biggest recipient of property tax dollars is education at 61 percent of the total.

For example, if your bill is $3,000 about $1,800 is going toward public schools.

LPS says that money is critical to its budget.

“The biggest number on your property tax bill is our general operating fund. That funds a budget that’s made up of 90 percent staff,” said Liz Standish the Associate Superintendent of Business Affairs. “There are other funds like our bond funds that you can find on your property tax statement that is specific to pay the debt on those specific bond funds.”

Standish says it’s important to keep in mind that Nebraska’s state aid to schools looks at property as the first source of revenue for public schools.

“Our general operating fund we have experienced an 11 percent increase in the past three years,” said Standish. “But the state aid formula takes that into account, so we’ve actually had a reduction of 23 percent.”

The second-biggest property tax recipient is the city of Lincoln at 16 percent of the total.

“The primary one is our general fund which gets over 70 percent of the property tax revenue that we receive,” said Drbal. “Then the levy for our police and fire pensions and the city libraries each get about 12 percent. The bond interest and redemption fund get about five percent.”

Drbal says that if those valuations didn’t increase to keep up with a growing city, that the services those tax dollars fund wouldn’t be able to keep up in the new areas.

“As we have new construction we have additional sidewalks and street lights,” said Drbal. “A need for additional police and firefighters to maintain our response time as the city grows.”

As for the property tax rates, each entity that benefits from property taxes like LPS or the city of Lincoln sets its rate, but they won’t do that until this spring at the earliest.

