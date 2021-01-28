Advertisement

Canadian couple condemned for allegedly jumping vaccine line

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Public condemnation is growing over a wealthy Vancouver couple who allegedly flew to a remote Indigenous community in Yukon Territory to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Federal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said Wednesday that he is “disgusted” by the purported actions of Rodney Baker and his actress wife, Ekaterina.

They have been issued tickets under the Yukon’s Emergency Measures Act and face fines of up to $1,000 Canadian (US$783) plus fees.

Baker resigned on Sunday as Great Canadian Gaming Corp. president and chief executive after a media report on his actions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, asked for the public’s help in identifying Jane Doe 43 in...
FBI searching for woman with possible information on child victim
A Lincoln resident said he's unhappy with his plowed street after a City of Lincoln contractor...
LINCOLN SNOW REMOVAL: Residential streets are “70 percent complete”
Hobby Lobby is doing away with its longtime promotion that allows a customer to take 40 percent...
Hobby Lobby to end its popular 40% off coupon
Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Nebraska - AP
Nebraska might eliminate virus restrictions this weekend
As of Wednesday night, there were a lot of unhappy people and roads full of snow. More than 40...
Many in Lincoln frustrated with “ridiculous” roads

Latest News

A one-time project has turned into a charitable hobby for a Massachusetts veteran.
Veteran makes birdhouse replicas of real homes as a way to give back
A one-time project has turned into a charitable hobby for a Massachusetts veteran.
Veteran makes birdhouse replicas of real homes as a way to give back
Assisted living centers eager for COVID vaccine
Assisted living centers eager for COVID vaccine
Those at CountryHouse said the COVID-19 vaccine comes as a ray of light to those living here,...
Vaccine brings “ray of hope” for Lincoln assisted living center
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking actress, dead at 96