DHHS launches statewide vaccine registry

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - DHHS launched a website to help Nebraskans register to be notified when COVID-19 vaccination begins in their area: vaccinate.ne.gov

Many local health departments have offered electronic signup for vaccine notification, and those 65 and older who have signed up do not need to register a second time. Local health departments will work with DHHS to migrate all registrations.

However, those 18 to 65 with a high-risk medical condition are asked to register using the state site to best ensure proper prioritization in Phase 1B. Family members and caregivers are encouraged to assist with vaccine sign-up if needed.

Those interested in registering will need to provide name and contact information, date of birth, occupation, and answer health questions used to help determine priority group eligibility. Any information entered is strictly confidential and used solely for this purpose.

Most areas in the state have completed first dose vaccinations for Phase 1A groups, and second doses will be scheduled appropriately to complete vaccination in the coming weeks. Phase 1A includes frontline health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Douglas and Lancaster County are finalizing most Phase 1A first dose vaccinations this week and expect to begin Phase 1B vaccinations the first part of February.

By the end of this week, all Nebraska health care workers will have had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 26,000 of Nebraska’s health care workers have received their second dose to complete vaccination.

Residents and staff at 455 long-term care facilities have received their first vaccine dose. The state directed 11,700 Pfizer second doses from this week’s vaccine allocation to the Federal Pharmacy Program to support second dose clinics, which will help complete vaccinations for long-term care facilities and close out the Federal Pharmacy Program.

In addition, this week Nebraska is receiving 11,700 Pfizer first doses, 11,800 Moderna first doses, and 11,200 Moderna second doses.

Phase 1B priority groups include those 65 and older, and those aged 18 and older who are at high-risk for severe COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists a number of medical conditions known to increase the risk for severe COVID-19.

Phase 1B also includes those working in critical industries who are unable to work remotely, including: first responders, educators, those in the utilities and transportation sectors, and food processing workers.

