Advertisement

Health workers stuck in snow give other drivers vaccine

Health workers offered vaccines to drivers stuck in the snow to keep the shots from being wasted.
Health workers offered vaccines to drivers stuck in the snow to keep the shots from being wasted.(Source: Josephine County Public Health/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health workers who got stuck in a snowstorm on their way back from a COVID-19 vaccination event went car to car injecting stranded drivers before several of the doses expired.

Josephine County Public Health said on Facebook that the “impromptu vaccine clinic” took place after about 20 employees were stopped in traffic on a highway after a vaccination clinic.

Six of the vaccines were getting close to expiring, so the workers decided to offer them to other stranded drivers.

The shots were meant for other people, but “the snow meant those doses wouldn’t make it to them before they expired,” the health department said.

Not wanting to waste them, staff walked from vehicle to vehicle, offering people a chance to receive the vaccine. A county ambulance was on hand for safety.

All the doses were administered, including one to a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office employee who had arrived too late for the vaccination clinic but ended up stopped with the others, officials said.

Josephine County Public Health Director Mike Weber said it was one of the “coolest operations he’d been a part of.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, asked for the public’s help in identifying Jane Doe 43 in...
FBI searching for woman with possible information on child victim
A Lincoln resident said he's unhappy with his plowed street after a City of Lincoln contractor...
LINCOLN SNOW REMOVAL: Residential streets are “70 percent complete”
Hobby Lobby is doing away with its longtime promotion that allows a customer to take 40 percent...
Hobby Lobby to end its popular 40% off coupon
People in Lincoln are upset with residential snow plowing.
’The best adjective for it is abysmal’: Lincoln neighbors describe residential street plowing
Lincoln COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in High Risk category

Latest News

GameStop shares rose as high as $380 Wednesday morning, after sitting below $18 a few weeks ago.
Brokerages limit trading in GameStop, sparking outcry
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
At least six people died in a liquid nitrogen leak at a Georgia poultry plant.
Liquid nitrogen leak in Ga. poultry plant kills 6
FILE - In this March 29, 2002 file photo, Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, the alleged mastermind...
Pakistan court orders accused in Daniel Pearl’s death freed
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department work the scene Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in...
Teen faces 6 murder counts in shootings at Indianapolis home