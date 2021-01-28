HS Basketball Scoreboard (Wed, Jan. 27)
BOYS SCORES
2021 Central Conference Tournament
Holdrege 60, Columbus Lakeview 57
Seward 63, Lexington 48
2021 Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Bennington 61, Blair 30
Elkhorn 65, Elkhorn North 38
2021 Southwest Conference Tournament
Cozad 57, Ainsworth 44
Gothenburg 60, Broken Bow 58, OT
McCook 60, Minden 53
Ogallala 77, Valentine 25
2021 Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Beatrice 77, Ralston 51
Plattsmouth 53, Nebraska City 48
Centennial Conference Tournament
Lincoln Lutheran 58, Bishop Neumann 42
Cross Roads Conference Tournament
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 54, High Plains Community 17
East Butler 51, Exeter/Milligan 45
MNAC Conference Tournament
Anselmo-Merna 50, South Loup 45
Sandhills Valley 73, Arthur County 40
Sandhills/Thedford 52, Hyannis 49
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Douglas County West 54, Fort Calhoun 52
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 53, Arlington 43
Yutan 55, Conestoga 37
RPAC Conference Tournament
Alma 62, Southwest 40
Medicine Valley 50, Bertrand 34
Southern Valley 55, Cambridge 49
Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta-Palisade 44
Dundy County-Stratton 60, Maxwell 56
GIRLS SCORES
Holdrege 46, Columbus Lakeview 37
Marty Indian, S.D. 67, Omaha Nation 35
2021 Central Conference Tournament
Aurora 60, Schuyler 6
Seward 57, Lexington 54
2021 Crossroads Conference Tournament
McCool Junction 39, Nebraska Lutheran 24
2021 Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Bennington 44, Waverly 26
Blair 50, Elkhorn 44
2021 Southwest Conference Tournament
Ainsworth 48, Valentine 26
Broken Bow 63, Cozad 26
Gothenburg 49, Minden 35
Ogallala 47, McCook 37
2021 Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Nebraska City 48, Plattsmouth 32
Platteview 66, Ralston 31
Centennial Conference Tournament
Bishop Neumann 68, Aquinas 42
Kearney Catholic 54, Omaha Concordia 36
Cross Roads Conference Tournament
East Butler 42, High Plains Community 28
McCool Junction 39, Nebraska Lutheran 24
MNAC Conference Tournament
Anselmo-Merna 40, Twin Loup 19
Mullen 60, Sandhills Valley 23
Sandhills/Thedford 35, Arthur County 24
South Loup 48, Cody-Kilgore 31
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Ashland-Greenwood 55, Douglas County West 50
Louisville 63, Arlington 32
Syracuse 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 26
Yutan 48, Fort Calhoun 31
