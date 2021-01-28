Advertisement

Lincoln family creates “snow dinosaurs” from storm

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - From snowmen to snow bears and even igloos, many in Lincoln are getting creative with how they’re handling all of the snow.

Now, we can add snow dinosaurs and pets to that list. After more than 14 inches of snow, the Libengoods spent about seven hours carving a serpent, a dinosaur, and a dog in their front yard. They said it stemmed from COVID boredom and getting out of the house after a heavy snowfall felt good.

“It kind of got crazier and bigger than we ever thought it would be,” said Kelly Libengood of Lincoln. “It was super fun and the neighbors love it.”

“We love that we’re bringing joy to people. That’s the biggest and best part. It’s cool to watch people drive by, stop and take pictures.”

If you want to see the creations, they’re on the corner Steinway Road and West Boardview Drive, which is near 70th and O Streets. They use their hands, shovels, and icicles plus house hold items for props.

