Lincoln has four more deaths from COVID-19

(Associated Press)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Thursday that four more residents have died from COVID-19. The deaths were a man in his 60s who died at home, and three people in their 70s – a man and woman who were hospitalized and a man in a long-term care facility.

Visit lincoln.ne.gov/COVID19dashboard to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information Thursday:

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 72 with 51 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 21 from other communities (one on a ventilator).

Vaccine registrations: nearly 64,000

READ MORE: DHHS launches statewide vaccine registry

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

