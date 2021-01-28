Advertisement

Lincoln Police to enforce parking ban

The City of Lincoln crews and contractors work to clear streets following a historic January...
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A snow removal district parking ban is in effect from 12:01 to 7 a.m. Thursday, January 28, Friday, January 29 and Saturday, January 30. In these areas, snow is plowed into rows, loaded into trucks and hauled out of the area overnight. To assist with snow removal, parking is prohibited on both sides of the streets in the districts. Maps can be found at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. Snow removal districts include:

  • Downtown
  • University Place
  • Havelock
  • Bethany
  • College View
  • 11th and “G”
  • 17th and Washington
  • 25th and Sumner

To assist downtown residents during parking bans, free overnight parking is offered at Center Park Garage, 1100 “N” St. and Green 2 Garage, 530 “P” St. until the ban is lifted or until noon, Sunday, January 31. Customers will be charged the posted rate for any time beyond those hours. Vehicles that remain in the garage past noon will be charged for the entire time the vehicle was in the facility.

Lincoln Police will be enforcing 24 hour parking violations. If your vehicle has been parked on the city street for more than 24 hours, it must be moved. Officers will begin writing parking tickets for these violations which could result in your vehicle being towed.

