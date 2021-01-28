Lincoln woman starts home-based bakery, serving keto-friendly treats

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - You’ve likely heard the terms keto-friendly, gluten and sugar-free used quite often. One Lincoln woman is hoping to help people along their journey to live a healthier lifestyle by using her hobby of baking.

In October of 2020, which was also during the middle of this pandemic, Stacy Beaudette started her very own business called Zazzy Cookies. One of the interesting facts about it is that all of her baking is done right in her home.

It’s all possible because of obtaining special permits and properly being inspected through the recent cottage food operation law. Thanks to this, bakers no longer can only sell baked goods at farmers’ markets but can sell directly from their homes.

Beaudette worked as a nurse for 12 years and after having her last child, needed to switch up her schedule a bit.

She stopped working and picked up her long-lost love for baking. Throughout the pandemic, Beaudette found herself in the kitchen at crazy hours like 2 a.m. baking, which is how she got started with Zazzy Cookies.

Beaudette tells 10/11 she’s in her element when she’s doing it, adding that it brings her joy and peace and even serves as a stress reliever, but she isn’t doing it solely for herself, rather for those who get to enjoy her special treats.

A couple years ago, Beaudette began her keto-friendly lifestyle. That’s why when she started Zazzy Cookies, she knew she wanted to cater to people just like her, offering keto-friendly, gluten and sugar-free baked goods and sometimes, vegan treats.

Everything from bagels and muffins to lemon and sugar cookies can be made using unique ingredients like monkfruit sweetener and almond and coconut flour.

“I’ll have a customer that will message me saying, ‘I just got a new diagnosis of diabetes, and I’ve seen your treats online. We really want to try them.’ That’s so exciting to me because it’s like, ‘Oh yay! I can help these people,’” Beaudette tells 10/11.

She says she didn’t quite think about how opening up Zazzy Cookies would be during the pandemic but tells us she’s beyond grateful for the community’s reaction after becoming a small business owner.

“It’s really opened my eyes to what they all have gone through and the blood, sweat and tears they put into their business. Their heart is in their business, and I think it is the pulse of our community, all of these small businesses. It’s really great that the community has been so supportive,” Beaudette said.

Right now, Zazzy Cookies offers contact-less curbside pick-up and delivery.

If you’re into sweets and maybe want to try healthier options, visit the Zazzy Cookies website HERE or their Facebook page HERE.

