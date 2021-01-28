Many in Lincoln frustrated with “ridiculous” roads

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As of Wednesday night, there were a lot of unhappy people and roads full of snow.

More than 40 hours after the second biggest snow storm to ever hit Lincoln, people were still getting stuck.

“They look terrible, they’re always a mess,” said Tom Vifquain.

The city said it was working its way through nearly 1,700 miles of residential roads.

The goal was to make at least one pass down all roads by midnight.

“We are always here we are committed to providing service 24/7 every winter, all winter long, crews will remain out there and will respond to those request and making sure we’re getting things cleaned up,” said LTU Maintenance Operations Manager, Tim Byrne.

But areas around North 33rd Street on Wednesday night appeared to be among the last on the list.

“I’ll believe it when I see it,” said Vifquain.

10/11 NOW spoke with people earlier in the day who were not happy.

“Abysmal. The best adjective for it is abysmal,” said Michael Steadman.

On Wednesday night it seemed not much had changed.

“I mean it’s abysmal,” said Vifquain.

“Additional intersections, parked cars, the slower travel, the work load and the time it takes to clear those is much slower than it is on an arterial street,” said Byrne.

Nancy Ruwe said the streets looked terrible, adding she couldn’t get out of her driveway and hadn’t been to work all week.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.