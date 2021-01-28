Milder the next few days

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After highs in the teens and 20s for much of the area the last few days, it should be milder Thursday and Friday. Another storm system looks to move through the area this weekend bringing us another chance of precipitation. The beginning of February looks seasonable.

Thursday could begin with some areas of fog, otherwise it should be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 20s and 30s. It will be a bit breezy with south winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph. Friday should be similar to Thursday, but even warmer with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s for much of the area.

Temperatures should be warmer Thursday compared to the last few days. (KOLN)

Temperatures will be closer to and in some cases across the area above average. (KOLN)

Another storm system should arrive this weekend. At this time, it looks like the eastern third of Nebraska into Northeastern Kansas and eastward is where the bulk of the precipitation will be. Rain will develop late in the morning and into afternoon. That rain may transition to a wintry mix and then snow late Saturday afternoon and evening. The snow could continue Saturday night into Sunday morning. It will likely be breezy too. The weather models are not agreeing on timing or precipitation type for the entire event right now so stay tuned as things could change. It is too early to talk about exact amounts, but snowfall accumulation is possible late Saturday into early Sunday.

The first few days of February look mostly sunny to partly cloudy and dry for now. Yet another storm system could move into the region the middle of next week. At this time, rain and snow are possible. Make sure you stay up to date on the latest forecast as our active weather pattern continues.

