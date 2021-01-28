Advertisement

More than 1,900 people report unplowed streets in Lincoln

By Bayley Bischof
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman tells 10/11 NOW if she can’t get out of her driveway soon, she’s going to lose her job.

“I don’t know what I would do,” Nancy Ruwe said.

Ruwe lives near 32nd and Q Streets. She said for the last three days she’s been unable to get out of her neighborhood and drive to work.

“People are getting stuck everywhere,” Ruwe said. “The bottom line is just clean the streets.”

She’s not the only one who’s noticed a problem. One of her neighbors, Larry Seawall, said he’s had to walk everywhere for the last few days.

“I would think that going on four or five days after the snow we wouldn’t be dealing with this,” Seawall said. “It’s kind of ridiculous.”

In fact, more than 1,900 Lincoln people agree. That’s how many reports of unplowed roads had come in to UPLNK by 5:30 p.m. Thursday. That’s more complaints than the city has lane miles of residential streets.

“We understand how frustrating it is to get stuck,” Liz Elliott, director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said. “We are trying to get out there as quickly as possible.

Elliott said the city still has more than 100 plows out focused solely on residential streets. She said they’ve completed one pass and are now working on a second. They are also working through the UPLNK complaints, which are sent directly to a contractor as they come in.

“The streets aren’t going to be down to pavement like you’d see on an arterial and that’s because we don’t have the traffic volume,” Elliott said. “But we will make sure they are passable and cars are able to get through.

Elliott said they’ll have plows working around the clock until the end of the day Friday, then they’ll work normal shifts over the weekend.

She said they expect significant progress to be made by the end of the day Friday, with conditions being even better by Sunday.

When asked why its taken so long, Elliott said the biggest factor is the amount of snow.

“The snow didn’t end until into Tuesday morning so we’re actually only two days into real snow removal without additional snow falling,” Elliott said. “Which really isn’t that long when you’re looking at 15 inches of snow.”

Elliott urged the community to submit a complaint through UPLNK if they have an issue.

She’s asking for patience, while residents are asking for relief.

“This is why we pay taxes,” Ruwe said. “Please do a better job.”

