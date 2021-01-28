Nebraska announces new tracking system for rape kits, allowing for greater transparency in investigations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Last year in Lincoln alone there were more than 700 sex offenses reported to the Lincoln Police Department, including 299 reported rapes.

The Attorney General’s Office said in a press conference Wednesday, crimes like these have to be investigated the right way every time.

“If a ten year old boy finds enough courage to tell his teacher that he thinks mom’s boyfriend or dad is hurting his sister, we only have one shot to do it right, to do it professionally,” Attorney General Doug Peterson said.

To improve advocacy for victims in Nebraska, Peterson said they are increasing trainings for law enforcement and improving transparency surrounding the processing of rape kits used in medical examinations of victims.

“There was concern across the country of when these sexual assault nurse examination kits were examined whether or not there was proper tracking,” Peterson said. “So victims were left in the dark.”

Peterson announced a new tracking system that will allow victims, law enforcement and prosecution to keep up to date with where the kit is at in the investigation.

“This will give victims control back and make them feel a part of this process,” Anne Boatright, a Forensic Nursing Coordinator with the Attorney General’s Office said.

The State Patrol said this effort could also help prevent sexual assaults from happening in the long run.

‘As we gather more kits, we get more data and as more states start processing kits more efficiently, we will capture and prosecute more offenders,” NSP Colonel John Bolduc said.

Peterson said this is particularly important as the number of children under 12 being victimized has jumped 10 percent in the last three years, from 33 percent of all reported assaults to 43 percent.

“These are our most vulnerable victims,” Peterson said. “These are the ones who have the smallest voice if any voice at all.”

For the last three years, the state has been reimbursing hospitals $500 per rape kit, to ensure no victim gets a bill after their sexual assault.

In 2020, more than 1,500 rape kits were performed, including 287 in Lancaster County. This cost the state more than $700,000. The funding comes through the legislation and Nebraska Crime Commission.

