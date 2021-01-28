Advertisement

Nebraska might eliminate virus restrictions this weekend

Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Nebraska - AP
Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Nebraska - AP(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Jan. 28, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska could soon eliminate all of its virus-related restrictions on gatherings if the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to decline even though few people in the state have been vaccinated for the coronavirus.

State health officials say the restrictions could be lifted this weekend if virus patients continue to occupy fewer than 10% of the Nebraska’s hospital beds. As of Wednesday, about 8% of the state’s hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients.

The main restriction that could be lifted is a 75% capacity limit on indoor gatherings.

Nebraska has gone from having the nation’s fifth-highest infection rate in early December to having its 36st highest as of Wednesday.

