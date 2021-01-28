Cold and breezy Thursday afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon, breezy and chilly. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph will make it feel much colder. Patchy areas of blowing snow will be possible reducing the visibility in some areas. A few scattered flurries possible as well.

Partly sunny, breezy and not as cold. (1011 Weather Team)

Mostly cloudy skies with some patchy fog will again be possible tonight with lows dipping into the lower 20s and a south wind at 5 to 15 mph. Finally some good melting weather expected for Friday. Partly to mostly cloudy with the high in the upper 30s and southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

A system will move into the Plains on Saturday bringing with it another round of precipitation. At this time, it appears to be warmer system, meaning we will be looking at occasional rain showers on Saturday possibly mixed with some snow or sleet during the day. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s. We may have a brief period of snow Saturday night, however, no significant accumulations expected at this time. A morning flurry or snow shower will be possible early Sunday, otherwise, partly sunny skies with the high in the lower 30s Sunday afternoon.

Partly to mostly sunny skies on Monday with the high in the mid 30s. Tuesday, Groundhog Day, will be mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be around 40 Tuesday afternoon. Another system could bring another round of rain and snow on Wednesday with the high in the upper 30s.

Rain and snow possible Saturday and then again on Wednesday. (1011 Weather Team)

