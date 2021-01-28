Single mother in Lincoln surprised with new car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Transportation is something that can easily be taken for granted. However, one Lincoln woman got a surprise that’s going to change the lives of her and her three kids, all with the help of a local nonprofit.

Since its start, Chariots4Hope has surprised more than 260 single mothers and families who are struggling with a car. A co-founder said each surprise is emotional and encouraging, and Wednesday’s was no different.

It was a supposed to be a regular afternoon for Lincoln’s Vanessa Benson.

Chariots4Hope told her she just needed to fill out some papers. That paperwork ended up being a Chrysler Town and Country that was donated to the organization, and Benson gets to call it her own.

“I was excited and grateful, and I can’t believe it,” Benson said.

The organization said it usually does around 50 surprises a year, but it’s on pace to do 70 this year because the pandemic has created more need.

“It really encourages us to keep going and to realize that transportation is a huge issue,” said Michelle Hurt, co-founder of Chariots4Hope.

Benson is a single mother of three and had been relying on public transportation until Wednesday.

“Well, I usually walked my kids to school since I didn’t have a car,” said Benson. “Then, I would take the bus to the store twice a week, or more if needed.”

“All I can think about is that she is now part of our Chariots4Hope family,” said Hurt. “We are now able to walk alongside her, love her, encourage her, and for me this is just the beginning for her and her family.”

Chariots4Hope serves Lincoln, Omaha, Grand Island and St. Joseph, Missouri. The co-founders said there’s currently 19 women on the waiting list for a car. If you have a vehicle you’d like to donate or want to help in another way you can visit the organization here.

