State Patrol stops California man in drug bust on I-80

The state patrol Wednesday stopped a California man driving marijuana through Nebraska
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BRADSHAW, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a California man after locating 60 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in York County.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper observed an eastbound Mitsubishi Outlander following a semi too closely on I-80 near Bradshaw, at mile marker 348. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. A search of the vehicle revealed 60 pounds of marijuana inside the vehicle.

The driver, Heliodoro Maya-Antonio, 34, of Oxnard, California, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Maya-Antonio was lodged in York County Jail.

