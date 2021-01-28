Advertisement

Stille returns for sixth season, wants to help Huskers win in 2021

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ben Stille has his undergraduate degree in nutrition and health sciences. He’s also completed all of his coursework for his Master’s degree, yet the 23-year-old is staying in college even longer. Stille is taking online classes during the spring semester as he remains on scholarship with the Nebraska football team.

The veteran defensive lineman is taking advantage of the NCAA’s eligibility relief, which allows players an additional season. Stille announced his intent to return for the 2021 campaign earlier this month.

“This isn’t about me trying to get on an NFL roster,” Stille said. “Its about putting this program in a better space than I found it.”

Stille is confident in a turnaround for the Cornhuskers. He says he has faith in the coaching staff and his teammates to improve on Nebraska’s 3-5 record from this fall. Stille points to the defense as a source of his optimism. The unit will return 9 of 11 starters, including the Ashland native.

“We’re going to be able to disguise stuff more,” Stille said. “We’ll have a way bigger understanding of the defense, overall. There’s a level of comfortability with the guys that are next to you, too.”

Stille has started 21 games over his Husker career. Following the 2020 season, he received the Cletus Fischer Native Son award, which he says is one of the great honors of his football career.

Watch 1011 NOW’s 1-on-1 interview with Stille on the video attached.

