Woman seriously injured in Kearney fire

Woman pulled out of burning house
One woman suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a Kearney fire Thursday.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after a Thursday morning fire in the south part of town.

Kearney officials say the fire started sometime before 10 a.m. Thursday at 1215 4th Avenue. The house was fully engulfed when fire engines arrived. While fighting the fire, volunteer firefighters rescued a woman in her 70s inside the building. She was being treated at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital for what officials called “potential life-threatening injures.”

Two Kearney police officers who were first on the scene entered the burning building briefly in an attempt to locate residents. Both were treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was not released. The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and the state fire marshal are investigating.

