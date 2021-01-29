Advertisement

2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting outside Pennsylvania club

Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western...
Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) — Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, first responders found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene in McKees Rocks. Three other adults were taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not known.

Authorities have not released any names.

Homicide detectives were investigating and no other information was available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Nebraska - AP
Nebraska might eliminate virus restrictions this weekend
The City of Lincoln crews and contractors work to clear streets following a historic January...
Lincoln Police to enforce parking ban
As of Wednesday night, there were a lot of unhappy people and roads full of snow. More than 40...
Many in Lincoln frustrated with “ridiculous” roads
DHHS launches statewide vaccine registry
A couple years ago, Beaudette began her keto-friendly lifestyle. That’s why when she started...
Lincoln woman starts home-based bakery, serving keto-friendly treats

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Biden taking ‘creative steps’ to push for $1.9T virus aid, stimulus checks plan
Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart will co-host the 2021 Puppy Bowl, which will air on Animal Planet...
Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart to co-host Puppy Bowl
Johnson & Johnson's vaccine can help protect against coronavirus.
LIVE: WH COVID task force gives briefing; one-dose shot offers good protection, new hope against virus
LIVE: Update on COVID-19 vaccines in Nebraska
The GameStop frenzy on Wall Street has investors, and much of the internet, enthralled.
GameStop soars, and Wall Street bends under the pressure