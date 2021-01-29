Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau

Joyce Yang in Concert

With performances descried as “extraordinary” and “kaleidoscopic” (Los Angeles Times), a “knockout” (New York Times), and “poetic and sensitive” (Washington Post), Grammy-nominated pianist Joyce Yang captivates audiences with her virtuosity, lyricism, and interpretive sensitivity. This Van Cliburn Competition medalist had been scheduled to perform on the Lied Center stage in collaboration with Aspen Santa Fe Ballet in April of 2020, and now she’ll take the Lied’s (virtual) center stage in a special concert recorded specifically for the Lied Center featuring the music of Grieg, Rachmaninoff, and Chopin.

Saturday 7:30 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

National Puzzle Day at Deer Springs

With snow on the ground, sitting by the fire, having a glass of wine and working on a puzzle sounds like a winning combination for National Puzzle Day! So, grab your favorite puzzle, come on out and let’s start with the edge pieces!

Friday 1-9 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Virtual Sunday with a Scientist: Coyotes - Our Adaptable and Secretive Neighbors

What a great way to meet a different scientist each month to learn about topics and careers in science! This month join Dr. John Benson, vertebrate ecologist and professor in the UNL School of Natural Resources to explore his research with coyotes. Learn about coyote communications, from the sounds they make to the scat and scents they leave behind. Plus, you will have an opportunity to practice observing like scientists. How does a coyote react to a new object in its environment? Can you interpret its response?

Sunday 2-2:45 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Nebraska Brass Presents Online Concert - Nebraska Brass and Friends

This Nebraska Brass concert will be featuring percussionist Bob Snider. It will be a fun mix of unique repertoire. The concert will include “Dance Suite” by Leonard Bernstein, a tribute to Leroy Anderson, “The Earl of Oxford’s Marche” by British Renaissance composer William Byrd, “Powerhouse” by Raymond Scott and more!

Sunday 3 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

The Nebraska National Guard Presents: 43rd Army Band in Concert

As the only musical unit of the Nebraska National Guard, the mission of the band is to provide musical entertainment for the morale of soldiers and to support the local communities when possible. The 43rd Army Band is proud to perform in honor of our Nation’s veterans this year. This performance is aimed to be a tribute to all Armed Service Members as well as great entertainment for anyone in attendance.

Sunday 7 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

