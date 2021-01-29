HS Basketball Scoreboard (Thurs, Jan. 28)
HS Basketball Scoreboard (Thursday, Jan. 28)
BOYS SCORES
Amherst 75, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 56
Burke, S.D. 80, Boyd County 39
Central City 76, David City 45
Central Valley 70, Heartland Lutheran 33
Deshler 47, Kenesaw 23
Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Ord 41
Elm Creek 54, Ravenna 47
Falls City 40, Weeping Water 35
Heartland 72, Friend 45
Hemingford 31, Leyton 30
Johnson-Brock 56, Falls City Sacred Heart 40
Lawrence-Nelson 45, Blue Hill 41
Lincoln East 66, Lincoln Southeast 53
Loomis 76, Franklin 38
Norfolk 55, Columbus 43
North Bend Central 80, Wisner-Pilger 44
North Central 56, CWC 12
O’Neill 75, West Holt 36
Osmond 62, Niobrara/Verdigre 45
Palmyra 53, Elmwood-Murdock 36
Pierce 59, Crofton 32
Randolph 49, Plainview 38
Rock Hills, Kan. 44, Red Cloud 32
Shelton 64, Overton 31
South Platte 63, Garden County 49
St. Mary’s 68, Stuart 46
Summerland 48, Wausa 44
Sutton 55, Sandy Creek 38
Wakefield 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 49
Wayne 33, West Point-Beemer 30
Wood River 56, Nebraska Christian 32
Wynot 47, Ponca 40
Centennial Conference Tournament
Archbishop Bergan 53, Lincoln Christian 49
Grand Island Central Catholic 59, Hastings St. Cecilia 29
Kearney Catholic 63, Aquinas 27
Omaha Concordia 49, Lincoln Lutheran 46
Central Conference Tournament
Adams Central 75, Holdrege 39
Aurora 42, Seward 30
Crete 58, York 51
Schuyler 36, Grand Island Northwest 34
Cross Roads Conference Tournament
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Nebraska Lutheran 40
Cross County 64, East Butler 43
McCool Junction 46, Shelby/Rising City 45
Osceola 39, Giltner 21
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Elkhorn 49, Waverly 37
Norris 66, Bennington 51
Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference Tournament
Sandhills Valley 53, Anselmo-Merna 47
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Arlington 63, Fort Calhoun 57
Louisville 52, Conestoga 48
Raymond Central 59, Syracuse 46
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 45, Douglas County West 38
Yutan 47, Ashland-Greenwood 42
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Ainsworth 69, Broken Bow 65
Minden 69, Valentine 31
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Ralston 70, Nebraska City 61
Platteview 70, Beatrice 59
Wahoo 83, Plattsmouth 50
GIRLS SCORES
Amherst 62, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 37
Battle Creek 49, Howells/Dodge 40
Blue Hill 42, Lawrence-Nelson 23
Boone Central/Newman Grove 38, Norfolk Catholic 34
Burke, S.D. 58, Boyd County 46
Cedar Bluff, Ala. 34, College View Academy 33
Cedar Bluffs 34, College View Academy 33
Central City 55, David City 47
Central Valley 48, Heartland Lutheran 23
Cornerstone Christian 55, Heartland Christian, Iowa 37
Crofton 50, Pierce 21
Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Ord 41
Elmwood-Murdock 56, Palmyra 33
Falls City Sacred Heart 47, Johnson-Brock 21
Franklin 43, Loomis 24
Gering 74, Bayard 59
Guardian Angels 81, Mead 38
Harvard 58, Elba 35
Heartland 32, Friend 17
Hemingford 62, Leyton 40
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, Elgin Public/Pope John 40
Kenesaw 37, Deshler 25
Lincoln East 34, Lincoln Southeast 20
Lincoln High 51, Kearney 46
Niobrara/Verdigre 62, Osmond 56
Norfolk 55, Columbus 43
North Bend Central 60, Wisner-Pilger 26
O’Neill 40, West Holt 12
Omaha Duchesne Academy 41, Omaha Mercy 26
Palmer 46, Riverside 28
Plainview 61, Randolph 32
Ponca 49, Wynot 37
Ravenna 47, Elm Creek 43
Rock Hills, Kan. 43, Red Cloud 20
Shelton 44, Overton 36
Sioux County 53, Hay Springs 33
South Platte 63, Garden County 29
Sterling 63, Pawnee City 25
Summerland 52, Wausa 33
Sutton 62, Sandy Creek 15
Tri County 52, Lewiston 44
Wakefield 54, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 37
Weeping Water 50, Falls City 23
Centennial Conference Tournament
Aquinas 33, Omaha Concordia 27
Bishop Neumann 52, Grand Island Central Catholic 28
Columbus Scotus 29, Lincoln Lutheran 20
Hastings St. Cecilia 45, Lincoln Christian 17
Kearney Catholic 32, Archbishop Bergan 27
Central Conference Tournament
Crete 59, Seward 28
Grand Island Northwest 44, Adams Central 34
York 53, Aurora 31
Cross Roads Conference Tournament
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 58, East Butler 36
Cross County 48, Shelby/Rising City 29
Exeter/Milligan 55, Osceola 32
Meridian 41, McCool Junction 38
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Blair 54, Norris 39
Elkhorn North 61, Bennington 49
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Cozad 35, Valentine 34
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Plattsmouth 42, Ralston 27
Beatrice 46, Platteview 42
Wahoo 48, Nebraska City 38
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.