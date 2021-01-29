Advertisement

HS Basketball Scoreboard (Thurs, Jan. 28)

Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOYS SCORES

Amherst 75, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 56

Burke, S.D. 80, Boyd County 39

Central City 76, David City 45

Central Valley 70, Heartland Lutheran 33

Deshler 47, Kenesaw 23

Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Ord 41

Elm Creek 54, Ravenna 47

Falls City 40, Weeping Water 35

Heartland 72, Friend 45

Hemingford 31, Leyton 30

Johnson-Brock 56, Falls City Sacred Heart 40

Lawrence-Nelson 45, Blue Hill 41

Lincoln East 66, Lincoln Southeast 53

Loomis 76, Franklin 38

Norfolk 55, Columbus 43

North Bend Central 80, Wisner-Pilger 44

North Central 56, CWC 12

O’Neill 75, West Holt 36

Osmond 62, Niobrara/Verdigre 45

Palmyra 53, Elmwood-Murdock 36

Pierce 59, Crofton 32

Randolph 49, Plainview 38

Rock Hills, Kan. 44, Red Cloud 32

Shelton 64, Overton 31

South Platte 63, Garden County 49

St. Mary’s 68, Stuart 46

Summerland 48, Wausa 44

Sutton 55, Sandy Creek 38

Wakefield 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 49

Wayne 33, West Point-Beemer 30

Wood River 56, Nebraska Christian 32

Wynot 47, Ponca 40

Centennial Conference Tournament

Archbishop Bergan 53, Lincoln Christian 49

Grand Island Central Catholic 59, Hastings St. Cecilia 29

Kearney Catholic 63, Aquinas 27

Omaha Concordia 49, Lincoln Lutheran 46

Central Conference Tournament

Adams Central 75, Holdrege 39

Aurora 42, Seward 30

Crete 58, York 51

Schuyler 36, Grand Island Northwest 34

Cross Roads Conference Tournament

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Nebraska Lutheran 40

Cross County 64, East Butler 43

McCool Junction 46, Shelby/Rising City 45

Osceola 39, Giltner 21

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Elkhorn 49, Waverly 37

Norris 66, Bennington 51

Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference Tournament

Sandhills Valley 53, Anselmo-Merna 47

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Arlington 63, Fort Calhoun 57

Louisville 52, Conestoga 48

Raymond Central 59, Syracuse 46

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 45, Douglas County West 38

Yutan 47, Ashland-Greenwood 42

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Ainsworth 69, Broken Bow 65

Minden 69, Valentine 31

Trailblazer Conference Tournament

Ralston 70, Nebraska City 61

Platteview 70, Beatrice 59

Wahoo 83, Plattsmouth 50

GIRLS SCORES

Amherst 62, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 37

Battle Creek 49, Howells/Dodge 40

Blue Hill 42, Lawrence-Nelson 23

Boone Central/Newman Grove 38, Norfolk Catholic 34

Burke, S.D. 58, Boyd County 46

Cedar Bluff, Ala. 34, College View Academy 33

Cedar Bluffs 34, College View Academy 33

Central City 55, David City 47

Central Valley 48, Heartland Lutheran 23

Cornerstone Christian 55, Heartland Christian, Iowa 37

Crofton 50, Pierce 21

Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Ord 41

Elmwood-Murdock 56, Palmyra 33

Falls City Sacred Heart 47, Johnson-Brock 21

Franklin 43, Loomis 24

Gering 74, Bayard 59

Guardian Angels 81, Mead 38

Harvard 58, Elba 35

Heartland 32, Friend 17

Hemingford 62, Leyton 40

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, Elgin Public/Pope John 40

Kenesaw 37, Deshler 25

Lincoln East 34, Lincoln Southeast 20

Lincoln High 51, Kearney 46

Niobrara/Verdigre 62, Osmond 56

Norfolk 55, Columbus 43

North Bend Central 60, Wisner-Pilger 26

O’Neill 40, West Holt 12

Omaha Duchesne Academy 41, Omaha Mercy 26

Palmer 46, Riverside 28

Plainview 61, Randolph 32

Ponca 49, Wynot 37

Ravenna 47, Elm Creek 43

Rock Hills, Kan. 43, Red Cloud 20

Shelton 44, Overton 36

Sioux County 53, Hay Springs 33

South Platte 63, Garden County 29

Sterling 63, Pawnee City 25

Summerland 52, Wausa 33

Sutton 62, Sandy Creek 15

Tri County 52, Lewiston 44

Wakefield 54, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 37

Weeping Water 50, Falls City 23

Centennial Conference Tournament

Aquinas 33, Omaha Concordia 27

Bishop Neumann 52, Grand Island Central Catholic 28

Columbus Scotus 29, Lincoln Lutheran 20

Hastings St. Cecilia 45, Lincoln Christian 17

Kearney Catholic 32, Archbishop Bergan 27

Central Conference Tournament

Crete 59, Seward 28

Grand Island Northwest 44, Adams Central 34

York 53, Aurora 31

Cross Roads Conference Tournament

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 58, East Butler 36

Cross County 48, Shelby/Rising City 29

Exeter/Milligan 55, Osceola 32

Meridian 41, McCool Junction 38

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Blair 54, Norris 39

Elkhorn North 61, Bennington 49

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Cozad 35, Valentine 34

Trailblazer Conference Tournament

Plattsmouth 42, Ralston 27

Beatrice 46, Platteview 42

Wahoo 48, Nebraska City 38

