Huskers start baseball practice, await 2021 schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska baseball team started baseball practice on Friday inside the Alex Gordon Training Complex. However, the Huskers aren’t sure how long they’ll be working out prior to their first game. Nebraska’s 2021 schedule has yet to be released, though second-year head coach Will Bolt is expecting the slate of games to be announced over the next few weeks.

“I know they (Big Ten) have had a lot on their plate,” Bolt said. “I’m hoping we have a better gauge if not next week, the week after that.”

Bolt expects the schedule to feature Big Ten opponents only, which has been the case in all other major sports. Bolt says he believes Nebraska will be playing 4-game weekend series starting in early March. He does not believe there will be any mid-week games.

“Where it impacts you (is) you don’t have an RPI,” Bolt said. “You are only playing conference opponents. You don’t have that information where your conference stacks up against the others. You’re going by the eyeball test. You have to hope there’s some separation at the top of the league.”

Nebraska’s season was cut short in 2021 prior to league play. The Huskers had a 7-8 record when the remainder of the 2020 campaign was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Huskers return several key players from last year’s team, including seniors Mojo Hagge and Luke Roskam. Both veterans are taking advantage of the NCAA’s eligibility relief, which allows all seniors to receive an extra season.

Bolt says the Huskers have a talented, versatile roster in 2021. He’s specifically confident in the Huskers’ pitching staff, which recorded 122 strikeouts last spring. The Huskers have eight or nine pitchers that could log significant innings, according to Bolt.

“Pitching is king,” Bolt said. “If you’ve got it, its an asset and you have a shot to win.”

With the start of the season likely delayed, the Huskers will take an unconventional approach during its preseason practices. Pitchers will be in less of a rush to get game-ready and there more time will be spent on fundamentals.

“They’re excited,” Bolt said ahead of the Huskers’ first official practice. “We’re not making a big deal about it. We’re going to show up and get after it.”

