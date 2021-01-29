Local Directed Health Measure Runs Through February 21

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reminded residents on Friday that changes to the State Directed Health Measure do not impact the DHM in effect for Lincoln and Lancaster County. The current local DHM to prevent the spread of COVID-19 started January 22 and runs through February 21. An outline is as follows:

The face covering requirement for Lincoln and Lancaster County remains in effect.

Restaurants, bars and other food service establishments:

Parties are limited to eight or fewer individuals, and each party must remain at least feet away from other parties.

Occupancy remains limited to 50 percent.

Individuals must remain seated unless ordering food or drinks, using the restroom, or participating in games.

Individuals not seated at tables must wear face coverings.

Establishments may remain open and serve alcohol at all times pursuant to existing local and state law.

Gatherings:

Gatherings are limited to no more than 50 percent of rated occupancy indoors and 75 percent of rated occupancy in confined outdoor spaces. Gathering are not to exceed 10,000 individuals either indoors or outdoors.

Large events (more than 500 people) may resume after event approval is received from the LLCHD.

Extracurricular activities for school aged children in grades K-12:

Organizers must have an LLCHD-approved activity plan.

All individuals present must wear a face covering all times, with exceptions for participants only if approved by LLCHD.

Each activity participant is limited to two spectators, unless approved by LLCHD.

Spectators must remain at least six feet apart.

Participants must inform the organizer regarding a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.

Pedal pubs and party buses:

Licensed companies allowing consumption of alcohol while on city streets may resume operation at 50 percent capacity.

Operators must maintain a list of passengers for 21 days and provide that list to the LLCHD upon request to assist with contact tracing.

Gyms:

Occupancy is limited to 50 percent of capacity.

Indoor team (two or more people), contact and limited contact sports continue to be allowed with additional safeguards: Face masks are required unless the individual is actively engaged in an activity that would prevent wearing the face covering and they are not at rest. Spectators are limited to no more than four per participant. Groups of spectators may not be larger than eight individuals, and spectators/groups of spectators must maintain at least six feet apart.

Local DHM requirements for child care, barber shops, cosmetology establishments, body art facilities and massage therapists remain in place. Religious gatherings – including weddings and funerals – are governed by the current state DHM.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

