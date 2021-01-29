LSO: Train hits back-end of car in SW Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office say a train recently hit the back of a car, still on the tracks.

The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, at West Saltillo and SW 114th Street, in Southwest Lancaster County.

LSO said the train was going down the tracks but a car was still sitting on the tracks and didn’t get out of the way in time.

Deputies said they initially thought it was a bad crash, but when they arrived to the crash site, the driver was the only person in the car and was able to be extricated. We’re told they had minor injuries.

According to LSO, the train staff said a snow grader had just gone over the tracks and it looked like the driver was following the snow grader, trying to clear snow off the tracks but didn’t have time to completely cross.

LSO said the train hit the back-end of the car going 50-mph.

Deputies are reminding drivers to be careful and watch out for trains.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.