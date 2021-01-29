Advertisement

Man sentenced to 19 years in prison for abduction of teen

Kempter
Kempter(Lincoln Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Colorado man has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison for grooming a teenage Nebraska girl in online chats before taking her from her Lincoln home and driving her to a Denver suburb.

Court records show 34-year-old Nathan Kempter, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, was sentenced Wednesday.

In September, a jury found Kempter guilty of enticement of a minor and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Prosecutors say Kempter met the 14-year-old girl in the summer of 2019 in an online chat and exchanged messages for more than a week before he drove to Lincoln, picked up the girl and drove back to Colorado.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Nebraska - AP
Nebraska might eliminate virus restrictions this weekend
The City of Lincoln crews and contractors work to clear streets following a historic January...
Lincoln Police to enforce parking ban
As of Wednesday night, there were a lot of unhappy people and roads full of snow. More than 40...
Many in Lincoln frustrated with “ridiculous” roads
DHHS launches statewide vaccine registry
A couple years ago, Beaudette began her keto-friendly lifestyle. That’s why when she started...
Lincoln woman starts home-based bakery, serving keto-friendly treats

Latest News

LIVE: Update on COVID-19 vaccines in Nebraska
Several things to check out this weekend around Lincoln in this week's Friday Fast Facts.
Friday Fast Facts: What's up this weekend - 1011Now
Meet Aquamarine! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now
10/11 NOW's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!