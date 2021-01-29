Advertisement

Milder Friday

By Brandon Rector
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Areas of fog will be possible Friday morning. Much of Central and Western Nebraska are in a Dense Fog Advisory until noon Friday. This means visibility will likely be one-quarter of a mile or less. The bulk of Friday looks to be mostly cloudy, but temperatures should be milder than the last few days with highs in the 30s for most locations.

Friday should be milder than the last few days if the fog clears and there are some peeks of...
Friday should be milder than the last few days if the fog clears and there are some peeks of sunshine.(KOLN)

Our next storm system will arrive Saturday. At this time, it looks like the precipitation is going to be mainly in Central and Eastern Nebraska as well as North Central and Northeast Kansas. Rain and a wintry mix are possible in the morning and early afternoon Saturday. As temperatures cool down, there should be a transition to all snow from north to south late afternoon and into the evening. How much rain we see and can temperatures get cold enough before the precipitation ends are two big factors that will determine how much snow accumulation occurs. At this time, it looks like a dusting to 1″ is possible with some isolated locations maybe seeing up to 2″. There could also be some very light ice accumulation as well. The forecast could still change between now and Saturday morning so stay tuned to the latest forecast. High temperatures should be mainly in the 30s. Any precipitation should wrap up late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Wide range of temperatures likely Saturday as a storm system moves through part of the area.
Wide range of temperatures likely Saturday as a storm system moves through part of the area.(KOLN)

The bulk of Sunday as well as Monday and Tuesday look to be dry with above average temperatures possible for many locations Tuesday (Groundhog Day). Another storm system arrives Wednesday and Thursday. Rain and snow will be possible again. It is too early to talk about amounts, but it is a system to watch in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, asked for the public’s help in identifying Jane Doe 43 in...
FBI searching for woman with possible information on child victim
A Lincoln resident said he's unhappy with his plowed street after a City of Lincoln contractor...
LINCOLN SNOW REMOVAL: Residential streets are “70 percent complete”
Hobby Lobby is doing away with its longtime promotion that allows a customer to take 40 percent...
Hobby Lobby to end its popular 40% off coupon
Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Nebraska - AP
Nebraska might eliminate virus restrictions this weekend
As of Wednesday night, there were a lot of unhappy people and roads full of snow. More than 40...
Many in Lincoln frustrated with “ridiculous” roads

Latest News

Friday should be warmer than the past few days.
Brandon's Thursday Evening Forecast
Morning clouds will give way to partly sunny skies and not as cold.
Cold and breezy Thursday afternoon
Brad's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Thursday Forecast
Brad's Thursday Forecast