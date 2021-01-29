Milder Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Areas of fog will be possible Friday morning. Much of Central and Western Nebraska are in a Dense Fog Advisory until noon Friday. This means visibility will likely be one-quarter of a mile or less. The bulk of Friday looks to be mostly cloudy, but temperatures should be milder than the last few days with highs in the 30s for most locations.

Friday should be milder than the last few days if the fog clears and there are some peeks of sunshine. (KOLN)

Our next storm system will arrive Saturday. At this time, it looks like the precipitation is going to be mainly in Central and Eastern Nebraska as well as North Central and Northeast Kansas. Rain and a wintry mix are possible in the morning and early afternoon Saturday. As temperatures cool down, there should be a transition to all snow from north to south late afternoon and into the evening. How much rain we see and can temperatures get cold enough before the precipitation ends are two big factors that will determine how much snow accumulation occurs. At this time, it looks like a dusting to 1″ is possible with some isolated locations maybe seeing up to 2″. There could also be some very light ice accumulation as well. The forecast could still change between now and Saturday morning so stay tuned to the latest forecast. High temperatures should be mainly in the 30s. Any precipitation should wrap up late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Wide range of temperatures likely Saturday as a storm system moves through part of the area. (KOLN)

The bulk of Sunday as well as Monday and Tuesday look to be dry with above average temperatures possible for many locations Tuesday (Groundhog Day). Another storm system arrives Wednesday and Thursday. Rain and snow will be possible again. It is too early to talk about amounts, but it is a system to watch in the coming days.

