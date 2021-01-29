Nebraska First Lieutenant whistling in D.C.

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s been just over a week since the Inauguration of President Joe Biden, and less than a week since many Nebraska National Guard soldiers returned to their homes after being deployed to protect the nation’s capitol.

Americans watched as our men and women made their way to the United States Capitol. From Nebraska alone, the Nebraska National Guard sent 230 personnel to provide support for the inauguration.

Among them was First Lieutenant in the Nebraska National Guard Kassie Geiger of Cozad. She left two small children at home during her deployment. While in Washington D.C., she says she did not want to miss the opportunity to “check the acoustics in the Capitol at D.C.”

Attached is the video of First Lieutenant Geiger whistling “Mockingbird” in the atrium of the capitol for about 15 seconds.

First Lieutenant Geiger has an MOS (military occupational specialty) of 31A/Military Police Officer. She is with the 402nd Military Police Battalion out of Omaha. She is now home since her deployment to Washington D.C.

