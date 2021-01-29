Advertisement

Nebraska-Northwestern Volleyball Matches Postponed

(KSNB)
By 10/11 NOW and Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -This weekend’s Nebraska vs. Northwestern volleyball matches at the Bob Devaney Sports Center have been postponed due to COVID issues within the Northwestern program. The decision to postpone was mutually agreed upon out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants, and the institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options.

“We are disappointed for our fans that we won’t be able to play this weekend, but the health and safety of everyone in the Northwestern volleyball program is what’s most important, and we wish them all the best,” Nebraska Head Coach John Cook said.

Nebraska will host Maryland next Friday and Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

