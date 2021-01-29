Nebraska moving to ‘green’ as COVID-19 vaccination sign-up, data portals launch

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday issued new directed health measures to further re-open the state, effective at 12:10 a.m. Saturday, removing any capacity restrictions as the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline.

Ricketts said in his news conference Friday morning that he was preparing for that downshift from the “blue phase” — with 75% indoor capacity rules for activities and indoor gatherings — into “green,” which will remove those capacity restrictions.

Officials also shared more details about the state’s COVID-19 vaccination application; the online portal launched Thursday afternoon.

Ricketts said the state currently has 341 COVID-19 hospitalizations and is at 33% capacity for hospital beds across the state, 38% for ICU bed capacity, with 77% of ventilators available.

“This is still not the place that hospitalizations were back in September,” he said.

The governor said he still encourages Nebraskans to get tested for COVID-19. At this time, Test Nebraska has conducted more than 646,000 tests, Ricketts said, and 1.9 million assessments. Currently, tests are being turned around in 24-48 hours, he said.

New DHM phase

With the continued downward progression of the state’s COVID-19 indicators — hospitalizations specifcially — the governor said the state will likely move from the blue to the green phase of Nebraska’s directed health measures on Saturday.

That will allow 100% occupancy of indoor venues, up from 75%, and release all restrictions on extracurricular activities for young people.

“But even though we’re in that phase we still encourage people to continue to wear masks when they’re out in public,” Ricketts said.

Quarantines will still apply in the new phase, he said, and large events will still need to have a pandemic plan approved by the local health department.

The new DHM will also require that anyone who may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 — whether they themselves have had coronavirus recently or have been fully vaccinated, meaning they have received both doses — must “self-monitor,” which also means they must wear a facemask everywhere for 14 days after that exposure, Ricketts said, noting the requirement aligns with CDC guidance.

“If you have symptoms, stay home,” Ricketts said.

The actual language of the new DHM, however, makes no specific mask or quarantine requirements for those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the past three months.

NEED HELP SIGNING UP FOR YOUR COVID-19 VACCINATION? The governor has asked those who need help with the online registration to first ask a family member for assistance, noting that they can provide their email address on another’s application in order to facilitate sign-up. If that isn’t possible, Ricketts encouraged Nebraskans to use the state hotline: 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275. As a last resort, he said, you may also reach out to your local health department, but noted that they are focused on vaccine distribution plans and may not be as available to assist with the application.

Vaccination update

Much of the state has already moved into Phase 1B, Ricketts said, with the exception of Douglas and Lancaster counties, which are set to move into that phase next week.

Angie Ling, incident commander at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said the state will not be requesting a FEMA site as it doesn’t bring any additional vaccination doses with it.

Nebraska officials are also working to determine any potential over-allocations made to the pharmacy program and bring those doses back to the state to re-distribute to other areas.

Ling said CVS “was comfortable returning” 5,850 doses, which includes first and second doses. Walgreens is expected to report their numbers early next week, she said.

Those doses are Pfizer doses, so they will be required to be re-allocated — by population — to facilities with ultra-cold storage capabilities, Ling said.

The state’s vaccine numbers are available on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination information webpage, but will be included in the state’s dashboard in the near future, Ling said. Stats will be updated on a weekly basis, she said.

Officials said they are accepting about 2,000 registrations on the state’s online vaccination application every 10 minutes, said Lori Snyder, head of digital operations for DHHS. There was a small issue with one of data fields, but it was corrected and did not appear to affect any of the underlying data.

Ricketts said he encourages everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and that any businesses that might be incentivizing their employees to do so are allowed to make that decision.

The governor said Douglas and Lancaster county may be behind other health districts in reaching Phase 1B because they have more health care workers and long-term care centers, which means it’s taking longer for them to move through Phase 1A vaccine distribution.

Once the state reaches the vaccination phase that distributes to the general public, the public will be notified at random.

“We’re not publishing the way we’re randomizing it because we don’t want people to try to guess about that, but it will be random. We’re not going to have first-come-first-served,” Snyder said.

The state is encouraging Nebraskans to get vaccinated in the county that they live in rather than the county that they work in, officials said.

