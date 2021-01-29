No fall sports in the spring at OPS

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Public School district has decided not to offer fall sports in the spring. The district cancelled those sports at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year when it decided to hold all classes virtually.

Football

In a statement, OPS told 6 News Thursday night, “Throughout the fall and winter, high schools sought feedback regarding interest in and the feasibility of fall sports offered in the spring. While some students expressed interest, others did not and voiced concern about the complications of also participating in spring sports. Based on those conversations, the decisions by athletic leadership was to focus on a traditional spring season without the addition of fall sports.”

The Nebraska School Activities Association lists cross country, football, softball, girls golf, boys tennis, and volleyball as fall sports. Spring sports are listed as baseball, boys golf, soccer, girls tennis, and track & field.

