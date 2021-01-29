Advertisement

No fall sports in the spring at OPS

Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Public School district has decided not to offer fall sports in the spring. The district cancelled those sports at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year when it decided to hold all classes virtually.

Football
Football

In a statement, OPS told 6 News Thursday night, “Throughout the fall and winter, high schools sought feedback regarding interest in and the feasibility of fall sports offered in the spring. While some students expressed interest, others did not and voiced concern about the complications of also participating in spring sports. Based on those conversations, the decisions by athletic leadership was to focus on a traditional spring season without the addition of fall sports.”

The Nebraska School Activities Association lists cross country, football, softball, girls golf, boys tennis, and volleyball as fall sports. Spring sports are listed as baseball, boys golf, soccer, girls tennis, and track & field.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Nebraska - AP
Nebraska might eliminate virus restrictions this weekend
The City of Lincoln crews and contractors work to clear streets following a historic January...
Lincoln Police to enforce parking ban
As of Wednesday night, there were a lot of unhappy people and roads full of snow. More than 40...
Many in Lincoln frustrated with “ridiculous” roads
DHHS launches statewide vaccine registry
A couple years ago, Beaudette began her keto-friendly lifestyle. That’s why when she started...
Lincoln woman starts home-based bakery, serving keto-friendly treats

Latest News

LIVE: Update on COVID-19 vaccines in Nebraska
Kempter
Man sentenced to 19 years in prison for abduction of teen
Several things to check out this weekend around Lincoln in this week's Friday Fast Facts.
Friday Fast Facts: What's up this weekend - 1011Now
Meet Aquamarine! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now
10/11 NOW's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!