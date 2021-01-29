Advertisement

Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, NSP Investigating Fatal Crash

Published: Jan. 29, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating a crash that resulted in two fatalities early this morning on Highway 87 south of Hay Springs.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:20 a.m. Friday. Sheridan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 87, six miles south of Hay Springs. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct a crash reconstruction.

Preliminary investigation shows that a GMC Sierra, pulling a stock trailer, driven by Nathan Marcy, 45, of Hay Springs, ran a stop sign on 510th Road and entered the intersection with Highway 87. The vehicle then collided with a Chevrolet Equinox that was traveling on Highway 87. The collision caused the Equinox to roll over.

The two occupants of the Equinox were Remington Harder, female, 22, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, and Josey Tensen, male, 24, of Glenwood, Minnesota. Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene. Marcy was transported to Chadron Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

