Temperatures on Friday warm enough for melting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Partly cloudy skies this morning with areas of fog possible and chilly. Mostly cloudy skies will develop this afternoon, but it will be warmer with the high in the upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph. Mainly cloudy for tonight with a few scattered flurries after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Variable clouds and warmer. (1011 Weather Team)

A storm system will bring rain showers, drizzle during the day on Saturday. High temperatures are expected to be steady in the mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph will become northeasterly in the afternoon and increase to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. There is a chance for a period of snow and light freezing rain Saturday night. Snow accumulations expected to an inch or less in eastern Nebraska.

Some snow will be possible late Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Most areas will see less than an inch. (1011 Weather Team)

Slight chance for a flurry or snow shower early Sunday morning otherwise, partly sunny, cooler and blustery. Highs in the lower 30s with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Monday will be partly to mostly sunny with the high in the mid 30s, which is around the average for February 1st. Partly sunny on Tuesday, Ground Hog Day, and warmer. Highs Tuesday afternoon will be in the lower 40s. Another system will bring the chance for rain showers Wednesday afternoon with the high in the lower 40s. Rain will change to snow Wednesday night and possibly continue into Thursday. It will be much colder on Thursday with the high only in the mid 20s.

Milder temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday, much colder on Thursday. (1011 Weather Team)

