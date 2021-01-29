Advertisement

Vaccine brings “ray of hope” for Lincoln assisted living center

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s been nearly 11 months since nursing homes and assisted living centers shut their doors to most visitors because of the pandemic.

Some are able to have limited visitors, but said the vaccine is the next step to be able to reunite with family members and friends.

At CountryHouse in south Lincoln, the COVID-19 vaccine comes as a ray of hope to those living there, their family members, and the staff.

CountryHouse, which is on Old Cheney Road, has more than 30 residents, including Mary Herr’s husband and Richard Craven’s wife. They tell 10/11 NOW, the past ten months have not been easy.

“After 50 years of marriage, it’s tough not being with her,” Craven said.

The spouses are able to have limited visits with their significant others because of the Essential Caregivers Program passed by Governor Pete Ricketts, but they say the vaccine is the next step to getting back to normal.

“I have been so awaiting this, and I’m so glad that they have it here,” Herr said.

“I was really highly encouraged by that and I was so pleased,” Craven said. “I’m hoping that it will alleviate a lot of the stress and problems.”

CountryHouse is one of 455 long-term care facilities in Nebraska that has finished giving the first dose of the vaccine. The residents are expected to get the second dose on February 3.

“I will feel so good after they have had their second one and after I can get mine,” Herr said. “I’m so eager for it to all happen.”

Kelsi Hutchison is the Senior Living Care Consultant at CountryHouse. She started two days into the pandemic, and has been eagerly awaiting the vaccine.

“We just hoped that we’d be first and when it was announced, it was a ray of hope,” she said. “It allows us to hopefully move forward into more of a sense of normalcy.”

CountryHouse also has an invitation to all kids in the Capitol City. The facility has 14 inches of snow blanketing their front yard and they’re offering it to anyone who wants to come make snowmen or other creations.

