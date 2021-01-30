Advertisement

City contractors continue snow removal

The city has contracts with six different private companies to plow residential roads, which...
The city has contracts with six different private companies to plow residential roads, which are divided into 69 districts. Lee’s Lawns is one of those contractors.(10/11 NOW)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Though we are four days out from Monday’s historic snow storm, snow plow drivers said the work hasn’t stopped. In fact, they tell 10/11 NOW that Saturday morning, they’re heading out to replow the entire city.

After days of getting new complaints every minute, they’ve started to slow down on Friday.

Roads in the Belmont area are plowed to the city’s standard of having the snow flattened down from curb to curb. Contractors said it’s taken a lot of work to get to that point.

“I haven’t seen this much snow in my lifetime,” said David Hauser, Lee’s Lawns “It’s been a really busy week.”

The city has contracts with six different private companies to plow residential roads, which are divided into 69 districts. Lee’s Lawns is one of those contractors, and though they only have three districts they’re assigned to, they haven’t stopped working.

“This isn’t a one and done deal with 15 inches of snow and now that its been driven on and hardpacked,” said Hauser. “The sun has come out so now it looks like they were never plowed.”

The contractors are paid per-lane mile, based on how much snow has fallen. There are more than 1,600 residential lane miles and it’s estimated this storm will cost the city well over one million dollars.

“My guys have 60 hours of work in in just four days,” said Hauser.

Hauser said he’s aware of complaints that have rolled in over the last several days, including 260 between midnight and 3 p.m. Friday, but wants those who are upset to consider how hard the plow drivers have been working.

“When you’re frustrated, think of how frustrated they are,” said Hauser

Hauser said crews will be out for as long as it takes to get the streets fully cleared. Something residents can do to help them clear the streets is make sure they’ve complied with the parking ban. Better yet, don’t park in the streets at all.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Nebraska - AP
Nebraska might eliminate virus restrictions this weekend
Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, NSP Investigating Fatal Crash
DHHS launches statewide vaccine registry
The City of Lincoln crews and contractors work to clear streets following a historic January...
Lincoln Police to enforce parking ban
As of Wednesday night, there were a lot of unhappy people and roads full of snow. More than 40...
Many in Lincoln frustrated with “ridiculous” roads

Latest News

Magoffin County Health Department employees have been able to vaccinate more than 500 of their...
Doctors help dispell COVID-19 vaccine myths
Lancaster County finishing phase 1A as the state prepares for the next phase.
Lancaster County finishing phase 1A of vaccinations as the state prepares for next phase
Temperatures should be close to average for many locations Saturday.
Precipitation possible this weekend
State lawmakers pushing to help retired military veterans.
State lawmakers push to exempt retired military pay from income tax
Doctors continue to educate on vaccine myths
Doctors continue to educate on vaccine myths