City contractors continue snow removal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Though we are four days out from Monday’s historic snow storm, snow plow drivers said the work hasn’t stopped. In fact, they tell 10/11 NOW that Saturday morning, they’re heading out to replow the entire city.

After days of getting new complaints every minute, they’ve started to slow down on Friday.

Roads in the Belmont area are plowed to the city’s standard of having the snow flattened down from curb to curb. Contractors said it’s taken a lot of work to get to that point.

“I haven’t seen this much snow in my lifetime,” said David Hauser, Lee’s Lawns “It’s been a really busy week.”

The city has contracts with six different private companies to plow residential roads, which are divided into 69 districts. Lee’s Lawns is one of those contractors, and though they only have three districts they’re assigned to, they haven’t stopped working.

“This isn’t a one and done deal with 15 inches of snow and now that its been driven on and hardpacked,” said Hauser. “The sun has come out so now it looks like they were never plowed.”

The contractors are paid per-lane mile, based on how much snow has fallen. There are more than 1,600 residential lane miles and it’s estimated this storm will cost the city well over one million dollars.

“My guys have 60 hours of work in in just four days,” said Hauser.

Hauser said he’s aware of complaints that have rolled in over the last several days, including 260 between midnight and 3 p.m. Friday, but wants those who are upset to consider how hard the plow drivers have been working.

“When you’re frustrated, think of how frustrated they are,” said Hauser

Hauser said crews will be out for as long as it takes to get the streets fully cleared. Something residents can do to help them clear the streets is make sure they’ve complied with the parking ban. Better yet, don’t park in the streets at all.

