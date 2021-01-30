Doctors help dispell COVID-19 vaccine myths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -So far in Nebraska, 254,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been allocated. Of that, nearly 64% have been given. That means less than 3% of Nebraska’s population has been vaccinated.

There are many questions about the vaccine and doctors want to help separate fact from fiction.

One doctor with the Lancaster County Medical Society said the pandemic has been exhausting and frustrating. Then you add myths surrounding the vaccine and it’s not getting any easier.

A few of the common myths surrounding the vaccine include it’s unsafe, since it was approved in record time, it has severe side effects and you can get COVID-19 from the vaccine. Those are all false.

Those with the society understand people’s concerns but want to reassure them of the safety and efficiency of the shot.

They add that people might be hesitant to get the vaccine because of the new found strains of the virus. However the best way to prevent those mutation is by getting vaccinated.

“I think it’s really important that we get our population vaccinated because of these variant strains,” said Dr. Kevin Reichmuth. “This would be a mute point if we get a large percent of the population vaccinated to stop the spread of the current circulated viruses.”

Other myths include not needing to get the vaccine if you’ve already had COVID and once you receive the vaccine you no longer need to wearer a mask. Those are also not true.

Below is a list of myths and facts from the Lancaster County Medical Society.

Myth: The COVID-19 vaccine is unsafe because it was developed so quickly.

Fact: The vaccine is proven safe and effective. Although it was developed in record time, it has gone through the same rigorous Food and Drug Administration process as every other vaccine, meeting all safety standards.

Myth: The COVID-19 vaccine has severe side effects such as allergic reactions.

Fact: Some participants in the vaccine clinical trials did report side effects similar to those experienced with other vaccines, such as muscle pain, chills and headache. It is very rare but people can have severe allergic reactions to ingredients used in a vaccine. That’s why experts recommend people with a history of severe allergic reactions — such as anaphylaxis — to the ingredients of the vaccine should not get the vaccination.

Myth: The COVID-19 vaccine causes infertility in women. Fact: This is simply not true. There is no scientific evidence to support this myth

Myth: I’ve already been diagnosed with COVID-19, so I don’t need to receive the vaccine. Fact: The immunity someone gains from having an infection, called natural immunity, varies from person to person. Therefore it is recommended you still get the vaccine.

Myth: Once I receive the COVID-19 vaccine, I no longer need to wear a mask. Fact: Masking, handwashing and physical distancing remain necessary until a sufficient number of people are immune. The best protection we can offer each other right now is to continue to follow current guidelines

Myth: You can get COVID-19 from the vaccine. Fact: You definitely cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine because it doesn’t contain the live virus.

Myth: Once I receive the vaccine, I will test positive for COVID-19. Fact: Viral tests used to diagnose COVID-19 check samples from the respiratory system for the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19. Since

there is no live virus in the vaccines, the vaccines will not affect your test result. However, it is possible to get infected with the virus before the vaccine has had time to fully protect your body.

Myth: I’m not at risk for severe complications of COVID-19 so I don’t need the vaccine. Fact: Regardless of your risk, you can still contract the infection and spread it to others, so it’s important you get vaccinated. The vaccine will not only protect you but your family and community as well.

Myth: Women who are pregnant or breast feeding should not receive the COVID vaccine

Fact: These vaccines do NOT contain ingredients that are known to be harmful to lactating women or pregnant women or to the fetus. However, since there are no direct studies related to this please consult your provider for guidance

