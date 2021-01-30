Advertisement

HS Basketball Scoreboard (Fri., Jan. 29)

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Auburn 73, Superior 29

Bellevue West 81, Millard North 69

Centennial 67, Thayer Central 41

Centura 50, Ravenna 30

Columbus Scotus 55, Bishop Neumann 40

Elm Creek 71, Overton 24

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 37

Fullerton 62, Spalding Academy 52

Lincoln Pius X 79, Columbus 27

Lincoln Southwest 53, Lincoln North Star 48

Millard South 55, Millard West 45

Mitchell 77, Gordon/Rushville 58

Omaha Central 44, Gretna 36

Omaha Gross Catholic 39, Omaha Roncalli 25

Omaha North 57, Omaha Benson 47

Papillion-LaVista 79, Omaha Bryan 48

Papillion-LaVista South 62, Omaha Westside 46

Weeping Water 62, Palmyra 58

Centennial Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Grand Island Central Catholic 60, Archbishop Bergan 42

Kearney Catholic 49, Omaha Concordia 36

Central Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Adams Central 52, Crete 25

Aurora 53, Schuyler 38

Cross Roads Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Cross County 41, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 35

RPAC Conference Tournament

Consolation

Arapahoe 50, Alma 38

Hitchcock County 75, Maywood-Hayes Center 49

Wallace 40, Maxwell 38

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Auburn 36, Superior 32

Chadron 54, Sidney 46

Diller-Odell 40, Freeman 28

Edgemont, S.D. 43, Hay Springs 33

Fillmore Central 49, Gibbon 24

Fullerton 70, Spalding Academy 21

Garden County 50, Creek Valley 25

Gering 71, Alliance 29

Gordon/Rushville 42, Mitchell 41

Leyton 62, Minatare 26

Lincoln Pius X 60, Columbus 22

Milford 50, Wilber-Clatonia 19

Millard North 50, Bellevue West 32

Millard South 73, Millard West 28

Omaha Benson 62, Omaha North 18

Omaha Burke 56, Bellevue East 54

Omaha Central 38, Gretna 29

Omaha Skutt Catholic 52, Hastings 35

Overton 44, Elm Creek 28

Ravenna 45, Centura 36

Schuyler 26, Boys Town 21

Shelton 34, Blue Hill 32

Silver Lake 51, Lawrence-Nelson 39

Southern 46, Johnson-Brock 24

Wilcox-Hildreth 43, Franklin 39

2021 East Husker Conference Tournament

First Round

Howells/Dodge 39, Stanton 36

Centennial Conference Tournament

Consolation

Grand Island Central Catholic 59, Archbishop Bergan 49

Semifinal

Bishop Neumann 48, Columbus Scotus 42

Hastings St. Cecilia 36, Kearney Catholic 34

Central Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Crete 28, Holdrege 27

Cross Roads Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Cross County 41, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 35

Meridian 45, Exeter/Milligan 43

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Consolation

Elkhorn 42, Waverly 33

MNAC Conference Tournament

Consolation

Arthur County 60, Brady 27

NCC Conference Tournament

Consolation

Douglas County West 59, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43

Fort Calhoun 41, Arlington 40

Semifinal

Louisville 35, Yutan 30

Syracuse 55, Ashland-Greenwood 46

Southwest Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Ainsworth 49, Ogallala 40

Broken Bow 41, Gothenburg 25

