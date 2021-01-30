HS Basketball Scoreboard (Fri., Jan. 29)
HS Basketball Scoreboard (Friday, Jan. 29)
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Auburn 73, Superior 29
Bellevue West 81, Millard North 69
Centennial 67, Thayer Central 41
Centura 50, Ravenna 30
Columbus Scotus 55, Bishop Neumann 40
Elm Creek 71, Overton 24
Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 37
Fullerton 62, Spalding Academy 52
Lincoln Pius X 79, Columbus 27
Lincoln Southwest 53, Lincoln North Star 48
Millard South 55, Millard West 45
Mitchell 77, Gordon/Rushville 58
Omaha Central 44, Gretna 36
Omaha Gross Catholic 39, Omaha Roncalli 25
Omaha North 57, Omaha Benson 47
Papillion-LaVista 79, Omaha Bryan 48
Papillion-LaVista South 62, Omaha Westside 46
Weeping Water 62, Palmyra 58
Centennial Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Grand Island Central Catholic 60, Archbishop Bergan 42
Kearney Catholic 49, Omaha Concordia 36
Central Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Adams Central 52, Crete 25
Aurora 53, Schuyler 38
Cross Roads Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Cross County 41, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 35
RPAC Conference Tournament
Consolation
Arapahoe 50, Alma 38
Hitchcock County 75, Maywood-Hayes Center 49
Wallace 40, Maxwell 38
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Auburn 36, Superior 32
Chadron 54, Sidney 46
Diller-Odell 40, Freeman 28
Edgemont, S.D. 43, Hay Springs 33
Fillmore Central 49, Gibbon 24
Fullerton 70, Spalding Academy 21
Garden County 50, Creek Valley 25
Gering 71, Alliance 29
Gordon/Rushville 42, Mitchell 41
Leyton 62, Minatare 26
Lincoln Pius X 60, Columbus 22
Milford 50, Wilber-Clatonia 19
Millard North 50, Bellevue West 32
Millard South 73, Millard West 28
Omaha Benson 62, Omaha North 18
Omaha Burke 56, Bellevue East 54
Omaha Central 38, Gretna 29
Omaha Skutt Catholic 52, Hastings 35
Overton 44, Elm Creek 28
Ravenna 45, Centura 36
Schuyler 26, Boys Town 21
Shelton 34, Blue Hill 32
Silver Lake 51, Lawrence-Nelson 39
Southern 46, Johnson-Brock 24
Wilcox-Hildreth 43, Franklin 39
2021 East Husker Conference Tournament
First Round
Howells/Dodge 39, Stanton 36
Centennial Conference Tournament
Consolation
Grand Island Central Catholic 59, Archbishop Bergan 49
Semifinal
Bishop Neumann 48, Columbus Scotus 42
Hastings St. Cecilia 36, Kearney Catholic 34
Central Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Crete 28, Holdrege 27
Cross Roads Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Cross County 41, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 35
Meridian 45, Exeter/Milligan 43
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Consolation
Elkhorn 42, Waverly 33
MNAC Conference Tournament
Consolation
Arthur County 60, Brady 27
NCC Conference Tournament
Consolation
Douglas County West 59, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43
Fort Calhoun 41, Arlington 40
Semifinal
Louisville 35, Yutan 30
Syracuse 55, Ashland-Greenwood 46
Southwest Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Ainsworth 49, Ogallala 40
Broken Bow 41, Gothenburg 25
