Advertisement

Lancaster County finishing phase 1A of vaccinations as the state prepares for next phase

Lancaster County finishing phase 1A as the state prepares for the next phase.
Lancaster County finishing phase 1A as the state prepares for the next phase.(City of Lincoln)
By Jared Austin
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a continued push to finish phase 1A in Lincoln, the health department vaccinated over 2,400 health care workers at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Health director Pat Lopez said, “We’re just as excited today as I was last Friday.”

Lopez said Friday’s vaccination clinic is a bright spot, but not just because more health care workers are vaccinated.

“It means we’re moving closer to getting vaccine out into our community and moving us forward in the process,” Lopez said.

Also a part of phase 1A Friday are students at the Bryan College of Health Sciences.

Nearly 150 students received the vaccine Friday with 500 total expected to get it over the next week.

“It was probably one of the easiest shots I’ve gotten and I am not a big fan of needles,” Bryan College student Hannah Jungck said.

Jungck said she’s getting the vaccine knowing her family isn’t able to get it until it’s publicly available.

“It’s about taking that step, and it’s really exciting to be a part of this whole process,” Jungck said.

As both the county and local health groups continue with phase 1A, the state is preparing for phase 1B.

This means there’s a priority is for people 65 and up to get the vaccine.

Nebraska DHHS incident commander Angie Ling said, “We’ve also been told that we’ll get a 16% increase for the next few weeks.”

The state is expected to get over 27,000 vaccine for next week. This is nearly 4,000 more than expected.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Nebraska - AP
Nebraska might eliminate virus restrictions this weekend
Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, NSP Investigating Fatal Crash
DHHS launches statewide vaccine registry
The City of Lincoln crews and contractors work to clear streets following a historic January...
Lincoln Police to enforce parking ban
As of Wednesday night, there were a lot of unhappy people and roads full of snow. More than 40...
Many in Lincoln frustrated with “ridiculous” roads

Latest News

Magoffin County Health Department employees have been able to vaccinate more than 500 of their...
Doctors help dispell COVID-19 vaccine myths
Temperatures should be close to average for many locations Saturday.
Precipitation possible this weekend
State lawmakers pushing to help retired military veterans.
State lawmakers push to exempt retired military pay from income tax
Doctors continue to educate on vaccine myths
Doctors continue to educate on vaccine myths