National Weather Service issues flood warning along the Platte River

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for areas between North Bend and around Fremont Saturday morning.

Roads along the Platte River near Fremont are flooding.

According the Fremont Fire Chief there is flooding on Big Island Road. The County Sheriff’s Office says water caused that road and others to close.

Authorities are advising people stay away from the area if possible.

If you see water along the road turn around and find another route. It is difficult to determine just how deep the water is from your car.

The flood warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday.

