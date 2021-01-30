Precipitation possible this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As a storm system moves through the region, precipitation will be possible Saturday. There could be some lingering precipitation early Sunday, but the bulk of the day will likely be dry. Another storm system that could have more of impact on the area looks to arrive the middle of next week.

Areas of fog are likely Saturday. Dense fog (one-quarter of a mile or less visibility) is likely for parts of Nebraska and Northern Kansas. There could also be areas of freezing drizzle and drizzle Saturday. The storm system that will be moving through the region now looks to be mostly to our southeast and east. The best chance for precipitation looks to be in Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas. Rain is likely to be the predominant precipitation type in extreme Southeast Nebraska. There could be some freezing rain and snow if it gets cold enough before the precipitation ends. To the northwest of that, including Lincoln, it looks like there could be freezing drizzle or light freezing rain early, then a chance of a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow late morning to midday, then just rain possibly early to mid-afternoon. By late afternoon and evening Saturday, if it is cold enough and precipitation is still around there will be a transition to all snow. The bulk of Northeast Nebraska as well as Central and Western Nebraska will likely just see fog, freezing fog, drizzle and freezing drizzle. Slick roads, bridges and sidewalks are possible with just freezing fog and freezing drizzle so be aware if you are out and about Saturday. The chance of precipitation should wrap up Saturday night into early Sunday morning as flurries or light snow showers could be possible. There may also be areas of freezing fog and freezing drizzle too. Very little to no ice and snow accumulation is expected. Clouds will decrease from west to east Sunday so by the afternoon it could be mostly sunny or sunny. Highs this weekend look to be mainly in the 30s and 40s. It will be breezy with north or northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph.

Temperatures should be close to average for many locations Saturday. (KOLN)

Sunday will be cooler in the eastern half of Nebraska. (KOLN)

Very light accumulation is possible Saturday. (KOLN)

There could be some very light snow accumulation in part of Nebraska Saturday. (KOLN)

Monday and Tuesday should be mostly sunny and dry with temperatures warming up to above average by Groundhog Day. Another storm system looks to arrive and move through the area Wednesday through early Friday. Rain and snow will be possible. At this time, this system looks to have more of an impact on the area than the weekend storm system. Accumulating snow is possible, but it is too early to talk about exact amounts. It will likely be breezy too if this system does move through the region. Stay tuned to the forecast in the days ahead.

