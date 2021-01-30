Sunday Forecast: Cloudy, cold, and breezy to finish the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Clearing skies, colder temperatures, and blustery winds are expected to headline the forecast for Sunday as we finish the weekend and close out of the month of January. After our historic snow earlier this week, I don’t think anyone will be too upset to put January 2021 in the rear-view mirror.

Cloudy skies with areas of patchy freezing drizzle will remain possible Saturday night and into early Sunday morning across parts of eastern Nebraska, though most areas are expected to stay mainly dry. Freezing drizzle should stay light enough that any impacts we could see would be very minor. Into the day on Sunday, clouds will clear from west to east through the day. Lincoln and eastern Nebraska will likely see mostly cloudy skies through a majority of the day, with some sunshine into the afternoon and early evening as we finish the day.

Cloudy skies will gradually give way to some sunshine through the day on Sunday in eastern Nebraska. Mainly sunny skies are expected for most of western Nebraska. (KOLN)

On the backside of a departing storm system, winds will remain blustery out of the north and northwest Saturday night and into most of the day on Sunday. Wind gusts could reach up to around 30 MPH at times for eastern Nebraska.

Blustery northwest winds are expected through tonight into Sunday with wind gusts reaching around 30 to perhaps 35 MPH at times. (KOLN)

The combination of clouds and wind will give us a pretty unpleasant finish the month across eastern Nebraska as temperatures will struggle into the upper 20s and lower 30s while feeling even colder with the blustery northwest winds. With less wind and more sunshine, western Nebraska should see a more enjoyable finish to the weekend with highs into the 40s to lower 50s.

We should finish January with a cold and breezy day across eastern Nebraska with more sunshine and milder weather in the west. (KOLN)

Blustery northwest winds will lead to wind chills in the teens and lower 20s by Sunday afternoon. (KOLN)

Temperatures in Lincoln should gradually warm through the first half of next week as an upper level ridge builds into the area. Look for highs to eventually reach the lower to middle 40s by midweek. Another pattern change then looks to head our way with much colder weather expected towards the second half of next week and into next weekend. It appears now that by next Saturday, we could see morning lows in the single digits with afternoon highs only reaching the upper teens to lower 20s.

Cold and breezy weather is expected to finish January on Sunday before temperatures are expected to gradually warm through the first half of the week next week. (None)

Keep an eye out for areas of fog - especially in the morning hours as we head into next week. With above freezing temperatures, we should see some good melting, which could enhance areas of fog in the late evening to the early morning hours across eastern Nebraska. Chances for moisture will hang around Wednesday night into the day on Thursday of next week, though models have pulled back significantly on the snowfall potential during that time, but it still bears watching over the coming days.

