Huskers Win Three Event Titles

Nebraska finished third at Michigan State on Saturday
By Dan Corey
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Husker Athletics) -The Nebraska women’s gymnastics team (1-3, 1-2 Big Ten) finished third at the Michigan State tri-meet on Saturday afternoon. The Huskers finished with a team score of 194.725, while Michigan State’s 195.775 was enough to win the meet and Ohio State placed second at a score of 195.325. Two Huskers won shares of three event titles. Kaitlyn Higgins and Anika Dujakovich each won a share of the floor title with scores of 9.875, while Dujakovich won a share of the vault title with a 9.825.

