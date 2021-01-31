Advertisement

Lincoln-based groups provide hot meals to those in need

1 Human Race is working with Kualadom Creations to provide up to 150 grill cheeses and cups of tomato soup to people.
1 Human Race is working with Kualadom Creations to provide up to 150 grill cheeses and cups of tomato soup to people.(10/11 NOW)
By Jared Austin
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two Lincoln groups are helping give back to the community Saturday by providing a free hot meal to those in need.

1humanrace is working with Kualadom Creations to provide up to 150 grilled cheese sandwiches and cups of tomato soup to people.

This isn’t their first time serving hot meals, as they’ve also fed people African meals and burritos.

The founder of 1humanrace said it’s especially important to help those impacted by the pandemic.

‘People come down and it might be the only meal they get of the day and they’re really grateful for it,” said Patrick Schauer, founder of 1humanrace. “It’s just really humbling to see people coming down and getting something that is a basic human need.”

Found of Kualadom Creations, Jazari Kual, said, “I think it’s important that we use the resources we have and the tools we were given and blessed with to be able to help the community.”

The two groups plan to continue serving hot meals to people in Lincoln. Their next big drive will be on Feb. 20.

