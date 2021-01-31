Advertisement

LPD responds to shooting on Vine Street

Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting near 31st & Vine that hospitalized one man with...
Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting near 31st & Vine that hospitalized one man with non-life-threatening injuries.(KOLN/Gray TV)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near 31st & Vine Street Saturday around 11:30 p.m.

LPD says a 66-year-old man was shot in front of his house after having a dispute with another individual. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say no suspects have been taken into custody, but there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information should call police at 402-441-6000.

