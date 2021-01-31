Advertisement

Military labs work to ID remains from Korean War

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) - OMAHA, Neb. - Seventy U.S. soldiers who died in the Korean War have been identified out of a group of remains North Korean authorities released in 2018.

The identifications were made with DNA by experts at a lab at Nebraska’s Offutt Air Force Base and another lab in Hawaii. The effort is part of the U.S. Defense Department’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s Korea Project that is cataloging and identifying bones from the Korean War and returning them to families.

Experts believe the 55 cases North Korea released in 2018 contained remains from at least 250 people. About 170 of those are Americans while the rest are from other countries.

