Monday Forecast: A chilly start to February

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More chilly weather as well as areas of low clouds and fog will headline your forecast as we head into the day on Monday to start the new work week and the month of February. Once again, the state will be split in two, with the eastern half likely seeing cooler temperatures with a deep snow-pack remaining the ground, while western Nebraska will be warmer by Monday afternoon. Temperatures will run the range from the lower 30s in Lincoln and eastern Nebraska to the 40s, 50s, and perhaps even near 60° across the west.

Variable cloudiness is expected across the state, with western Nebraska likely seeing a decent amount of sunshine on Monday. Across central and eastern Nebraska though, areas of low clouds and fog could be an issue throughout the morning and will serve to limit potentially warmer temperatures for Monday and over the coming days. Models advertise low clouds and areas of fog hanging around through much of the day on Monday for Lincoln, but I think that perhaps by the afternoon we could see partly cloudy skies. Regardless, it should be another seasonally chilly day to start the last month of meteorological winter.

Warmer weather should arrive for Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures reaching into the upper 30s to lower and middle 40s for eastern Nebraska, while western Nebraska could see temperatures in the 50s to low 60s where there is no snow on the ground. Starting Wednesday night and through the rest of the forecast period, the weather will turn more active and much colder. The first system is expected to push into the region Wednesday night into the day on Thursday, with a round of light to moderate snow possible across the region. Cold air is expected to filter in behind a strong cold front and high temperatures on Thursday could be set shortly after midnight with temperatures falling into Thursday afternoon. Another shot of very cold air is then expected for the weekend and it could be the coldest air we’ve seen in nearly a year in Lincoln. High temperatures by next weekend are forecast to only reach the teens with morning lows on Saturday and Sunday in the single digits to potentially below zero. You have to go back to February of 2020 for the last time Lincoln has seen a high temperature in the teens. You have to back to March of 2019 to find the last time Lincoln had a high temperature in the single digits, which is certainly not out of the realm of chance by late next weekend.

