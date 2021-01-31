Nebraska Wrestling honors late teammate with custom shoes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Wrestling lost one of their teammates in a car crash back in November. Sunday, when the Huskers hit the mat, Christian Miller is still going to be with his team.

Chris Eckley never met Christian Miller.

“I just wish I would have gotten to know him,” said Eckley.

But the artist has never felt closer to him.

“The circumstances I wish were different because something like that you really want to get it right,” said Eckley. “For his family for his teammates.”

Eckley is a former Husker baseball player, a stay-at-home dad and hasn’t even taken an art class. His skills were put to the test when Nebraska wrestling reached out for a custom order.

Sketch after sketch, and stroke by stroke the artist created 16 Christian Miller Custom Shoes in three weeks.

“On average eight to 10 hours per pair,” said Eckley. “Each shoe was done individually, so no shoe is exactly alike.”

The Huskers have been in talks with Eckley since the month of the accident, but they didn’t know their schedule, so it was going to be a tight turn around.

“The day I had to get the shoes to Coach Snyder I was up until 4 a.m. and had to have them to him by 6,” said Eckley. “So there was some stress.”

Christian Miller is a native of Plainview and would’ve been a junior with the Big Red this year. Even though he won’t be lacing up with his teammates Sunday, he’s forever a husker.

“I just hope it’s something they’re proud of wearing, and they realize how fortunate they are to be alive.”

Eckley and his family are going to the dual on Sunday where he’ll see his shoes debut in person and hopefully meet Christian Miller’s family.

